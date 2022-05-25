Man charged after standoff at Lewiston home

May 25—LEWISTON — A man from Greene was charged after a standoff Tuesday afternoon on Montello Street, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department's Facebook page.

Chad Chandler, 42, is charged with creating a police standoff and three counts of assaulting an officer, with more charges expected, the post said.

Lewiston police were called to the scene about 4 p.m. for a report of a person barricaded at 120 Montello St. The department's negotiation team and mental health workers were also on the scene attempting to peacefully resolve the situation, according to an earlier post.

The street was closed from College Street to Central Avenue from about 4 to 6 p.m., according to Facebook posts.