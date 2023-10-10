UPDATE: Man charged with starting fire at Garfield Avenue house

Oct. 10—NORTH MANKATO — A 35-year-old North Mankato man has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree damage to property in connection with a house fire Saturday night on the 500 block of Garfield Avenue.

Michael Andrew Seys has been arrested as a suspect in a fire that was started on a home's enclosed patio.

North Mankato Fire Department responded to a call at 11:32 p.m. Saturday reporting the fire. When police and fire department arrived at the home, the flames had been extinguished. Remnants of a melted gas can and a lighter fluid container were found at the scene.

Fire alarms awoke the homeowners; who identified Seys as a suspect. He was arrested early Sunday morning at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato, where he was being treated for minor burns, North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson said.

North Mankato authorities and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.