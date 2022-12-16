Man charged with statutory rape of child, Oxford police say

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a child, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On Dec. 11, OPD was notified by a hospital that a juvenile was reporting a sexual assault.

According to police, Thomas Christopher Johnson, of Water Valley, Miss., was arrested Dec. 15 for statutory rape.

He was given a bond of $30,000 by a Justice Court Judge, but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

No further details were released.

