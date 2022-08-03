Man charged with stealing $10,000 from casino vault in Durant

Authorities have charged a man accused of taking $10,000 from the vault at Choctaw Casino in Durant.

Bryan County prosecutors said surveillance video shows Gregory Perry, who worked at the casino, stuffing a stack of $100 bills in his shirt.

When questioned by authorities, Perry said he’d already spent approximately half of what he stole on things like court costs, food, gambling and a stay at the casino’s hotel.

Perry told investigators he deposited the money in his girlfriend’s bank account and told her the money was from a friend.

Perry was later fired from his job at the casino.

