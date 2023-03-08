Man charged with stealing $30,000 in jewelry, purses

Mar. 8—State police have arrested a Danbury man who is accused of stealing jewelry and purses worth over $30,000 from a home in Somers.

The man, Lyle Solsbury, 47, is charged with second-degree larceny and third-degree burglary. He is free on a $100,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on April 14. The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

State police began investigating in November, when a woman reported that her house was broken into. She said the house isn't where she lives full time, but she checks on it often. During one of those checks, she found the front door open, and the side door pried open.

Inside, the house looked as though it had been ransacked, so she called 911 before going any further.

After state police made sure it was safe to enter, the woman checked her items, and found that a number of pieces of jewelry were missing. Detectives took DNA samples from doorknobs and the jewelry box from which the items were taken.

After a full accounting of the missing items, the woman estimated their value at about $35,000.

Using the New England State Police Information Network, state police determined that Solsbury sold items similar to what were stolen to several different pawnshops throughout the state within that week. State police traveled to two of the locations, where Solsbury had sold the items using his name and drivers license, garnering only a couple thousand dollars. They showed pictures of items to the woman, who identified the jewelry and purses as hers.

State police contacted Solsbury by phone, and he said he claimed not to have stolen or sold any jewelry. However, state police informed him that they had records from the pawnshops showing the transactions, and Solsbury said he didn't want to talk anymore.

State police noted that Solsbury has a criminal history dating back 20 years, and had been arrested 21 times for burglary, narcotics, and other crimes during that time.

