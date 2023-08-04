Man charged with stealing $360,000

Aug. 4—A Frankfort man has been charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Roxbury property owner.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced in a media release Michael N. Salamey, 37, appeared in Delaware County Court on Aug. 2, in front of Judge John L. Hubbard while a two-count indictment was unsealed.

Both counts of the indictment charged Salamey with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony. Salamey is alleged to have stolen more than $360,000.

According to the release, Salamey entered into a contract to improve real property in the town of Roxbury. Between May 2021 and June 2022, the owner of that real property paid Salamey more than $360,000 to install a septic system, underground electric utilities, foundations and small homes. Salamey billed the victim for having completed that work, and the property owner paid the invoices in full. However, after the property owner came and inspected the property, it was discovered that none of the work had been done. Thereafter, Salamey stopped communicating with the property owner and he was unable to be located.

Salamey pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released to the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department. The case is scheduled for a conference in Delaware County Court on Aug. 21.

