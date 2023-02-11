Man charged with stealing $3K in Lego sets from Target

Feb. 10—SOUTH WINDSOR — A New Haven man has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree larceny for stealing more than $3,000 worth of Lego sets from Target on two different occasions.

Police say Glenn London, 37, was identified as the man who stole $1,709 worth of Lego sets at the Target at 125 Buckland Hills Drive on Oct. 21. He is believed to be the same person who took $1,419 worth of Lego sets from the same Target on Oct. 26.

London is being held on $10,000 bond. His next court date is March 30.

