Man charged with stealing Amazon delivery van, taking police on three-town chase

Nov. 14—A homeless man has been charged with stealing an Amazon delivery van in Concord on Sunday afternoon and driving it, drunk, on the highway before New Hampshire State Police troopers corralled him in a Manchester neighborhood.

A state police dog was used to apprehend the suspect, Richard Royea, 40, they said.

Royea is charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, aggravated drunken driving, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving without a license. State police said Concord police are preparing charges related to motor vehicle theft.

The theft took place about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, when a man stole an Amazon delivery van on South Fruit Street. A tracking device located the van traveling southbound on Interstate 93, according to police.

The van refused to stop on the highway and the pursuit continued through Hooksett and Manchester until the van came to stop on a dead-end road in a neighborhood on the north side of Manchester, police said.

Royea refused to comply with police commands and K9 officer Ragnar was used to apprehend him. Police said Royea continued to be non-compliant while in custody.

Royea was evaluated and treated for injuries at Concord Hospital. A trooper also suffered minor injuries, according to state police.