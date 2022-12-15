Man charged with stealing Amazon truck in Manchester, crashing it in Derry, leading Hollis police on chase

Dec. 15—A Merrimack man is in custody after police claim he stole an Amazon truck in Manchester on Monday, then crashed it in Derry before he was arrested in Hollis.

Manchester police say an Amazon delivery driver flagged down an officer Monday night to report his truck had been stolen.

The driver told police he had been in the area of Wilson and Auburn streets when he said he encountered a man "acting erratically."

According to police, the man allegedly jumped into the passenger side of the delivery truck, and the Amazon driver drove for a short time and pulled into the parking lot of Family Dollar on Lincoln Street, where the man allegedly pushed the driver out of the truck and drove off, police said.

Police said the suspect, identified as Shawn Cadieux, 38, then drove to Derry where he crashed the Amazon truck and allegedly stole another vehicle.

Derry police responded to a three-car crash Monday night near police headquarters. Witnesses told police one of the people involved in the crash left the scene.

The man who left, identified by police as Cadieux, is alleged to have entered Advanced Hair Salon in Derry, where workers claim he damaged the ceiling and sprinkler system.

Derry police reported locating Cadieux at a gas station nearby, but he allegedly hit a woman before stealing her truck before police could take him into custody.

Police found Cadieux at the gas station by their department, but before they could get to him, the owner of the truck tracked it using a GPS system, which showed it in the area of Silver Lake Road in Hollis.

Hollis police attempted to stop Cadieux, but a brief chase ensued, ending when officers took Cadieux into custody on Arbor Lane, a cul de sac with no exit.

Cadieux is facing a charge of theft by unauthorized taking out of Manchester. He is also facing charges in other jurisdictions, including receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, and resisting arrest out of Hollis.