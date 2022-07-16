Man charged with stealing car with 4-year-old boy inside from Kansas City McDonald’s

A Kansas City man is accused of stealing a car from a McDonald’s parking lot with a 4-year-old child inside.

The boy was later found standing alone at an intersection in Raytown, according to court documents.

Michael R. Hunter-Moore, 37, was charged Friday with stealing a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child, both felonies, according to Jackson County court records.

On June 28, a woman went inside the McDonald’s located 7700 E. 87th Street to correct her order. She left her black 2020 Honda CRV running with her son inside, according to court documents filed by police.

Surveillance video from McDonald’s allegedly shows Hunter-Moore and a woman exit the restaurant and the vehicle leaving, charging documents said.

Kansas City police later released photos of Hunter-Moore and the woman and asked for help identifying them.

Police received a call July 14 that Hunter-Moore and the woman were at a pawn shop near 113th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard after the caller recognized them.

In an interview with police, Hunter-Moore allegedly admitted he took the car. The woman told police she did not get in the vehicle and did not want to steal it, charging documents said.

Hunter-Moore allegedly told police that once he realized the child was in the car, he pulled over and let him out of the car near a group of people. He claimed he did not want to take the child — only the car — charging documents said.

Court records Saturday morning did not list a defense attorney for Hunter-Moore.

Bond was set at $75,000.