Man charged with stealing pickup from Tupelo convenience store

Sep. 28—TUPELO — A Tupelo man has been charged with larceny after allegedly stealing a Chevy pickup from a West Main convenience store.

Tupelo police were called to Dodge's Store at 2290 West Main Street around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 25. The victim told officers someone has taken their red 1996 Chevy Silverado pickup.

Within minutes of the vehicle being reported stolen, a Tupelo patrol officer noticed the vehicle traveling east on East Main and stopped it in the area of Franklin Street, said police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.

Nathaniel Haney, 45, of Tupelo, was charged with felony taking of of a motor vehicle. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $30,000.

william.moore@djournal.com