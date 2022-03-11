Man charged with stealing two handguns from Cobb gun show

Mar. 11—A Clayton County man was arrested after stealing two handguns from the Eastman Gun Show at Cobb County Civic Center last week, police said

Daveon Turner, 18, of Riverdale, allegedly took a .22-caliber and a .40-caliber handgun from a glass display case at the "Coyote Company of Newnan" booth March 6, according to the police report.

The .40-caliber handgun was recovered in the parking lot after Turner fled the scene, police said. The .22-caliber handgun has not been recovered, according to the report.

Turner was arrested about an hour after the alleged theft, and faces one felony charge for theft of a firearm.

Turner remains in Cobb County jail as of Friday without bail.