Man charged with stealing vehicle in Carbondale

Jan. 7—A Scranton man who police suspect was high on methamphetamine stole a car Thursday left running while the driver looked for her wallet, Carbondale police said.

John R. Horvath III, 26, 3032 1/2 Division St., is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

At about 1:40 p.m., police received a report of a man stealing a silver Ford Fiesta belonging to Amber Kilmer.

Kilmer said her daughter embarked for work but realized she did not have her wallet and went back to get it while the car was running. Horvath then took it, police said.

Police stopped him on Business Route 6. Horvath said he was on "speed," and he smelled of alcohol.

Horvath is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 19.

Kilmer said the car was returned.

— JOSEPH KOHUT