Man charged with stealing vehicle in Lowville; police investigate other car thefts

Aug. 30—LOWVILLE — A man believed to be the culprit behind a recent spate of car thefts in the village has been charged for one of the incidents.

Aaron M. Smith, 29, was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny according to the village Police Department's news release.

Mr. Smith was located by the Utica Police after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Village Justice Jeniifer Scordo on Saturday night.

While this particular arrest relates to the theft of a 2008 Ford Taurus from a village business on Aug. 25, investigations into the other two stolen vehicles continue and arrests are pending.

During the August incident, Mr. Smith alledgely "led patrols on a chase from the village to the Boonville area," the release said, when the pursuit was stopped for safety reasons. The Taurus was never located.

In a previous report, police said that two of the three vehicles had, however, been found in Utica, 56 miles to the south.

Village residents have been on notice to "secure their belongings," especially cars, SUVs and trucks, for the past week.

In March, Mr. Smith was arrested by state police in relation to a car theft from the Stewart's Shop in West Turin followed by a similar pursuit by officers and fleeing into the city of Utica where he was apprehended by city police, ending the 40-mile pursuit in a crash.

Mr. Smith was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.