Man charged after Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s SUV stolen in Monroeville

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s SUV in Monroeville.

According to court documents, Christopher Carter, 60, is charged in connection to the crime.

Police said the vehicle was stolen before 4 p.m. on Wednesday from Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville. Pickett was at the dealership doing advertising when the SUV was stolen.

After reviewing security footage, police saw the suspect enter the dealership just after 1 p.m. and leave the parking lot in Pickett’s SUV just before 3:30 p.m.

The suspect left his car at the dealership and police were able to tie Carter to the vehicle by looking up the registration and matching a photo of him to the surveillance video.

A short time later, Murrysville police were dispatched to Carter’s address for a domestic dispute. When police got to the scene, they saw Pickett’s SUV in Carter’s driveway.

The SUV had scratches and scuffs that were not there before it was stolen.

Carter is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles.

Channel 11 has confirmed that Pickett’s playbook, which was in the SUV when it was taken, was returned to him.

