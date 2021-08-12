Man charged in store clerk's shooting

Aug. 12—HIGH POINT — A High Point man with a prior record of violent crimes has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a convenience store clerk nearly two weeks ago.

Mario Antonio Harrison, 52, was arrested earlier this week by the Lexington Police Department, the High Point Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say Harrison was one of two men who wanted to buy beer about 10 p.m. July 31 at the Apple Tree Grocery, 1105 E. Green Drive, but didn't want to wait in line at the register. The two went into the store's beer cooler to try to persuade another employee to take their money, but he refused, they argued, and as the two men started to leave the beer cooler, one of them removed a handgun from the waistband of his pants and shot the employee multiple times in the groin and legs.

Police said the 30-year-old clerk is in stable condition.

Police didn't release information Wednesday on the status of the other man.

Harrison was in custody Wednesday at the Guilford County Jail in High Point. His bond was set at $1 million secured.

Harrison was released from prison in October after serving 5 1/2 years for convictions on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree kidnapping, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records.

His previous convictions since 1988 include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault on an officer, common law robbery, burning personal property, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen goods.