A man charged with storming the Capitol in an Oath Keepers hat is negotiating a plea deal, federal prosecutors said in deleted filing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Collman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Schaffer
Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer is seen performing in Manchester, UK, on October 18, 2013. Schaffer is currently being detained in connection to the Capitol riot. Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images

  • On Monday, prosecutors said they were were in the middle of plea negotiations with Jon Schaffer.

  • Schaffer has been accused of using bear spray to push past officers guarding the Capitol.

  • The document describing the deal was deleted soon after being published.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A heavy metal guitarist arrested in connection to the Capitol riot appears to be cooperating with prosecutors to get a plea deal, according to a Monday court filing.

The filing appears to have been posted publicly in error and was taken down quickly. But before it was, outlets like BuzzFeed News and Politico were able to read it.

The US Attorney's Office in DC was not immediately available to comment on Tuesday morning on why the filing had been published then removed.

The filing pertains to Jon Schaffer, founder of the heavy metal band Iced Earth, who has been accused of using bear spray on Capitol police officers at the January 6 riot. Images from the day show him wearing an Oath Keepers hat.

Jon Schaffer capitol riot bear spray
Prosecutors say Schaffer was carrying bear spray and clear sunglasses in the photos above from the riot. Department of Justice

The Oath Keepers are a far-right militia group, and several members (not including Schaffer) have been indicted by the Department of Justice for coordinating the January 6 riot using military-style tactics.

It's unclear whether Schaffer, who's from Indiana, actually has ties to the group. In a statement that doesn't directly name Schaffer, but appears to refer to him, the Indiana Oath Keepers said he's "NOT a member" of their chapter.

In a separate, still-public criminal complaint seen by Insider, Schaffer is charged on six counts linked to the riot, including violent entry, being in the Capitol unlawfully, and engaging in physical violence.

In the deleted filing, Assistant US Attorney Ahmed Baset wrote that Schaffer has been cooperating in "debrief interviews" with prosecutors since early March.

Baset described the government's "ongoing plea negotiations" with Schaffer as "the first and most advanced plea negotiations involving any of the over 300 Capitol Riot defendants."

On the table is the possibility of allowing Schaffer out on bail while he awaits trial, Baset wrote. Schaffer was arrested on January 17 and was ordered held without bail, according to WUSA-9.

In explaining why the filing needed to be made private, Baset explains how disastrous it could be if word gets out that Schaffer were cooperating with prosecutors.

"If alerted to this information, investigation targets against whom the defendant may be providing information about could be immediately prompted to flee from prosecution, destroy or conceal incriminating evidence, alter their operational tactics to avoid future detection, attempt to influence or intimidate potential witnesses, and otherwise take steps to undermine the investigation and avoid future prosecution," Baset wrote.

"Accordingly, these facts present an extraordinary situation and a compelling governmental interest which justify sealing of this filing pertaining to this investigation that is being submitted at this time."

Read the full court filing below, via Politico:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian arrested for filming naked women on Dubai balcony

    Police in Dubai have arrested a Russian citizen for filming several naked women on a high-rise balcony in the city, a Russian diplomat said Tuesday, after footage of the nude photo shoot went viral and prompted a crackdown in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom. More than a dozen foreign women who had posed naked in the photo shoot were detained, but only the photographer carried Russian citizenship, Ivan Gubanov, the Russian vice consul in Dubai, told The Associated Press. Gubanov referred further questions on criminal proceedings to the Dubai police, which did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Former Cop Arrested for Storming Capitol Was Once Named 'Officer of the Year' After Falsely Accusing Black Man of Murder

    A former Utah police officer who won one of his department’s highest honors for a false murder arrest has been charged with crossing the “thin blue line” in the Jan. 6 plot to overthrow the U.S. government.

  • Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. They Don’t.

    Caroline BrehmanWhen it first came out last week that Rep. Matt Gaetz was under investigation for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old, the Florida Republican said his travel records would exonerate him.“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week ago. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”What Gaetz knew—or should have known—is that there are no such public records, at least not when it comes to his private life.There are, however, campaign filings. Among all the Matt Gaetz revelations last week was the news that the Justice Department is looking into the Florida Republican’s potential use of campaign funds for personal expenses. And the reality of those campaign finance reports is that they raise more questions than they answer about these alleged scandals.“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign-finance watchdog, told The Daily Beast. “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex trafficking charges.The Daily Beast reported last week that on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, Greenberg asked one of his tax office employees to make an emergency replacement driver's license for Gaetz, who Greenberg said had lost his ID the night before.“Amy- is there anyway to assist one of our Congressmen in getting an emergency replacement ID or DL by Tuesday 2pm?” Greenberg wrote in the text.But Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office “will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.” The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, “a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.”The website also makes clear that the county office “is NOT directly affiliated with the local Florida State Driver License Office” and serves only “to perform very limited license issuance functions.”Seminole County is centrally located, on the outskirts of Orlando, several hours from Gaetz’s panhandle district. Monday was Labor Day, and the congressman was catching that Tuesday flight to return to D.C. after campaigning across his home district for re-election that November.But the campaign’s FEC filings for August and September reveal only one expense to an Orlando vendor: a $439.91 charge to the upscale Rosen Centre Hotel, paid Sept. 28 as part of the campaign’s monthly credit card bill. The exact date of the stay cannot be known without Gaetz producing receipts—or without the DOJ producing a subpoena.Libowitz said the hotel expense is “a tough one to pull off” under campaign finance laws that prohibit the conversion of funds to personal use.“It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID,” Libowitz said. “But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”As Libowitz noted to The Daily Beast, the filings don’t tell the full story. “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law,” he said. “And that would be a stretch.”According to The Daily Beast’s review, the Gaetz campaign committee—Friends of Matt Gaetz—has over the last four years spent about $57,000 on airfares, $57,000 on lodging, $9,000 on miscellaneous travel, $40,000 on gifts, and about $24,000 on meals.It’s possible all of those expenses are legitimate. The Gaetz campaign did not reply to the The Daily Beast's questions about the expenditures. But with the DOJ looking at his campaign spending reports, a number of the charges could be difficult to explain.Perhaps the most mysterious is one of his smallest—a parking fee.Throughout his August 2018 recess, it appears Gaetz’s car was parked at an airport. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Gaetz paid $382 to check out of the Republic Parking garage at Pensacola International Airport, in his home district. The highest rate at the time was $11 a day, indicating a car had been parked there for more than a month. (A manager at the garage in question told The Daily Beast that their system could only do one car at a time on a ticket, so it would not have been multiple vehicles.)The filing indicates that the payment came from Gaetz himself, and that he was reimbursed later that day.Notably, in four years of finance records, the Gaetz campaign has not paid for parking anywhere else, at any other time.“That is a strange one,” Libowitz said. “Presumably he’d have someone drop him off or take a shuttle or Uber. And if someone else picked up the car, then why would Gaetz be reimbursed? This one needs an explanation.”The Gaetz campaign has also dropped a total of about $3,000 at the four-star Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, FEC filings show, beginning in July 2018. Gaetz himself paid up front for the first visit, and was subsequently reimbursed by the campaign. However, the only public report of a campaign-related Gaetz sighting in the area is from Oct. 26, 2020, when he addressed the Freedom Forum in Newport Beach. FEC filings reflect a payment to the resort of $475 three weeks later.Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that the FEC wants campaigns to make the initial transaction dates clear—not just the date that the bill was paid. Gaetz cannot use public records to clear himself if they don’t disclose the specific dates and spenders.“This is something the FEC should catch,” Fischer said. “It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”Fischer said these aberrations are “the kind of thing prosecutors are going to be looking at,” because they could indicate personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits.“If the DOJ is investigating his campaign’s spending, they’re very likely going to be looking for documentation to support his own expenses and reimbursements,” Fischer said. “It’s permissible to use campaign funds to pay for travel and office expenses, but it’s not permissible to use them for a ‘sugar daddy’ slush fund.”One spending item that has ramped up recently is legal fees. The month after Greenberg was first indicted—June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP, $38,000, nearly four times the amount it paid to law firms over the previous five years. In all, the campaign has shelled out at least $64,400 to Venable for legal work since Greenberg was charged.Salon reported in October that the Trump Organization appeared to have cut Gaetz an illegal sweetheart deal on lodging at the Trump International Hotel. Gaetz later told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t believe I stayed there,” and that the four separate charges—between $216.20 and $261.47, part of an Aug. 27 credit card bill and specifically designated for lodging—might have been “associated with food and beverage for political meetings that I was doing.”The campaign quickly filed an amended report that changed the dates of the payments to three consecutive days from July 27-29, and another on Aug. 1. The report also swapped “lodging” for “meals.” A since-deleted Instagram photo showed Gaetz in the hotel lobby on Aug. 27, the original payment date, and he was also photographed on Aug. 27 arriving at the hotel with what appears to be a suit in hand.The campaign also picked up $14,000 in expenses for a Nov. 8, 2019, event for a Trump Jr. book signing at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Gaetz’s congressional office staffer Ali Thomas appears to have joined him for that trip, and was reimbursed nearly $1,000 in travel costs.Thomas started the year as an intern at $57 a day, and by Nov. 1 she was director of operations, at an $84,000 salary. She still holds the position. FEC reports show it was the only time the campaign reimbursed her.Again, there is nothing necessarily nefarious about any of Gaetz’s campaign filings. However, with the information that the DOJ is examining his campaign expenditures as part of its larger investigation, many of his most suspicious expenses may require additional explanation. But even if all of his filings are legitimate, they certainly do not exonerate him from allegations that he paid for a 17-year-old to travel for the purposes of an illegal sexual encounter, particularly when those expenses could have been paid privately.While these issues may be the least of Gaetz’s worries, they could still serve to be damning, even if they are hard to prove.Libowitz illustrated the difficulties of fact-checking Gaetz’s claims of innocence by pointing to the case of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was sentenced in January 2020 for diverting hundreds of thousands of campaign funds to his personal use—an investigation that his organization, CREW, kicked off with a campaign finance complaint.“The FBI and DOJ found more than twice as many things as we did, going back years before,” Libowitz said. “There’s a limit to what you can learn from finance documents, and I don’t think you’ll find a smoking gun in either direction without a subpoena or a clear explanation from him. But in my professional experience, members of Congress who do one thing bad tend to do a lot of things bad.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man is said to have died after being forced to do 300 squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew

    A man's family says local authorities in the Philippines punished him for breaking a COVID-19 curfew.

  • Democratic mayor accuses 60 Minutes of airing 'intentionally false' story on Florida's vaccine rollout

    A Democratic mayor in Florida is coming to the governor's defense following a 60 Minutes story on the state's vaccine rollout, alleging the show's reporting was "intentionally false." 60 Minutes on Sunday aired a story in which correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reported on allegations that Florida's "vaccination rollout has favored the wealthy." It was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for partnering with Publix to distribute vaccines, suggesting the move may have been influenced by the governor having received donations from the supermarket chain. On Monday, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner (D) defended DeSantis and slammed 60 Minutes over this story. "The reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false," Kerner alleged, per Fox News. "I know this because I offered to provide my insight into Palm Beach County's vaccination efforts and 60 Minutes declined." Kerner went on to say that he and the county administrator asked DeSantis "to expand the state's partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County," and he accused 60 Minutes of leaving this fact out of its story "because it kneecaps their narrative," adding that the show "should be ashamed." Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who served as a Democrat in the Florida House, also called the story "absolute malarkey," saying "no one from the governors office suggested Publix," per Mediaite. Alfonsi clashed with the governor at a press conference, as seen in the segment, with DeSantis accusing the 60 Minutes correspondent of pushing a "fake narrative" as she grilled him by asking how the state's partnership with Publix was "not pay-to-play." Video later showed DeSantis' full response that wasn't included on 60 Minutes. Following Kerner's statement on Monday, The Atlantic's Derek Thompson argued that "a lot of media figures have been out over their skis trying to put DeSantis on blast when Florida's pandemic behavior/performance has been fairly average." More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationU.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.

  • Clarence Thomas plays a poor devil's advocate in floating First Amendment limits for tech companies

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas flaunted a dangerous ignorance regarding matters digital in an opinion published today. In attempting to explain the legal difficulties of social media platforms, particularly those arising from Twitter's ban of Trump, he makes an ill-informed, bordering on bizarre, argument as to why such companies may need their First Amendment rights curtailed. There are several points on which Thomas seems to willfully misconstrue or misunderstand the issues.

  • George Floyd death leads states to require cops to intervene

    When a police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis, other officers at the scene didn't intervene, even while Floyd said he couldn't breathe and stopped moving. Since Floyd's death, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey have passed laws requiring police to intervene when they see a fellow officer engaged in misconduct, said Katie Ryan of Campaign Zero, a group which encourages reforms to reduce police violence. “The one essential component is that, in real time, a fellow officer has to intervene when witnessing another officer of any rank using excessive force,” Ryan said.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Terry Crews talks about getting revenge on his abusive father: 'It left me with nothing'

    Crews was only five years old, when he realized he would need strength to one day fight his abusive father.

  • Late night hosts catch up on the Matt Gaetz scandal, laugh at Trump trying to cancel MLB, Coke, everything else

    "Say what you want about Donald Trump, but this man is a legend," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "His last act as president was to rob his own supporters. They loved him so much they stormed the Capitol for him, and meanwhile he was like, 'You go on ahead, I'll watch your stuff. Leave your wallet.'" And last week's story about Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) alleged sex crimes "is so insane that we just have to talk about it," Noah said, finding the many accusations plausible. "Do I think that Matt Gaetz looks like a guy who shows photos of naked women to people at work? Yes. But do I think that he would have paid for sex? Yeah, definitely. But do I think that he's the kind of guy who would take ecstasy and have sex with an underage girl? Also, yes." "If you're unfamiliar with ecstasy, it's the feeling you get when you hear bad news about Matt Gaetz," Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. He ran through the "GaetzGaete" in loving detail, then turned to Major League Baseball taking its All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia's controversial new election law. "You know it's bad when an organization that includes the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Indians says you're too racist," he said. "That's like Matt Gaetz telling you to date your own age." Trump called for a boycott of MLB and other companies critical of Georgia's vote-constraining law, but "it's really hard to imagine him giving up his beloved Diet Coke," Colbert said. "If he needs a pick-me-up, he'll have to ask Don Jr. to share his supply of coke classic." "With all his complaining about 'cancel culture,' this guy has tried to cancel more culture than anybody ever!" Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. He listed all the companies Trump has tried to cancel, including "Merck, which happens to make Propecia, the drug Donald Trump takes to slow his balding down. What are the chances that Donald Trump actually gives up Diet Coke or his bald-head medicine? None, but he wants you to." Republicans are "already boycotting the NFL and the NBA — soon their only sports will be golf and jarts," Jimmy Fallon laughed at The Tonight Show. He also contrasted the very different Easter messages from President Biden and Trump: "Biden celebrated Easter while apparently Trump's still furious about his election 'passover.'" More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationU.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.

  • Democratic Colorado lawmakers push for police accountability amid Chauvin trial

    Nearly a year after protests over the death of George Floyd and renewed attention to the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers are taking steps to prevent both tragedies from happening again.The state of play: Their two new bills come amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The trial "has further highlighted the impact of state-sanctioned violence by law enforcement on communities," said Apryl Alexander, a psychology professor at the University of Denver and Black Lives Matter 5280 activist.House Bill 1250, sponsored by two Denver lawmakers, builds upon Colorado’s police accountability bill passed in June that curtailed officers’ ability to use deadly force. It would:Limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted. Eliminate qualified immunity for the Colorado State Patrol. Require body cameras be worn when officers perform welfare checks.House Bill 1251 responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine outside of hospital settings. The McClain incident showed ketamine was "used oftentimes in a reckless manner," Denise Maes, ACLU of Colorado’s public policy director, told Axios. The other side: The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports. The opposition extends to some Colorado Republican lawmakers. State Sen. John Cooke (R-Greeley), a former sheriff in Weld County, called House Bill 1250 a "trap for law enforcement," per the Sun. The big picture: Activists want justice in Minneapolis and Colorado, but they aren’t confident it will come."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," Alexander said. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A breakdown of what's in Trump's new office - including a nearly hidden bottle that suggests he's drinking Coke despite calling for boycott

    The photo hid a slew of other Easter eggs in Trump's new office, including what appeared to be a miniature statue of Trump himself.

  • New recording indicates Jordanians tried to silence prince

    A new audio recording that surfaced Tuesday indicates that Jordanian authorities tried to silence a former crown prince for meeting with internal critics but contains no mention of a foreign plot to destabilize the Western-allied monarchy that officials alleged he was involved in. Jordan slapped a sweeping gag order on all coverage of the dispute involving King Abdullah II's half brother, Prince Hamzah, hours after the recording circulated online, indicating authorities are increasingly nervous about how the rare public rift at the highest levels of the royal family is being perceived. The recording circulated shortly after the palace and a mediator close to Hamzah said that the royal family was in the process of resolving the crisis.

  • San Francisco school board to vote on school renaming, again

    The San Francisco school board is poised to reverse a much-criticized decision to purge 44 schools of names it said were linked to racism, sexism or other injustices, a turnaround aimed at avoiding costly litigation and toning down outrage at what critics denounced as ill-timed activism. Just over two months ago, the city's elected Board of Education voted to strip schools of the names of figures including Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Louis Stevenson and longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The decision in late January came while all of San Francisco’s public classrooms were closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

  • U.S. arrested two Yemenis on terror watchlist who tried to cross border from Mexico

    U.S. border agents in recent months arrested two Yemeni men on a terror watchlist in separate incidents as they crossed the border with Mexico illegally, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Monday. The men, arrested in January and March near a port of entry in California, were on a U.S. government watchlist for terrorism suspects and a "no-fly" list, CBP said in a press release.

  • 'They Give Us Coronavirus’: Korean American GOP Candidate Stands Ground On Anti-Chinese Remarks

    A Korean American congressional candidate in Texas is facing a backlash for making anti-Chinese immigrant remarks in a forum last week. Sery Kim, who is Republican, was responding to a question about the U.S. immigration crisis when she said of potential Chinese immigrants, “I don’t want them here at all.” “They steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus, they don’t hold themselves accountable,” the candidate said at the forum, which was organized by two GOP groups in Texas' 6th Congressional District.

  • Reports of Alabama fan dying of COVID-19 after attending men's NCAA tournament lead to investigation

    A 23-year-old Alabama student died after a brief illness days after attending the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

  • Biden economist acknowledges 'cost' to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta, but says that's the point

    Cecilia Rouse, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, appeared to dismiss the idea that President Biden is urging private companies to use their economic power to take political positions, namely in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law. In an interview that aired on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, CBS News' Margaret Brennan pointed out that a day after Biden, who strongly opposes the Georgia law, said he would like to see the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game move out of Atlanta, the league did just that. Rouse, though, said companies that have spoken out against the state law "have a right to vote with their feet and express their dissatisfaction." Council of Economic Adviser Chair @CeciliaERouse says it's a "little early to judge what the economic impact will be" of top corporations condemning Georgia's new voting rights laws, but says "they have a right to...express their dissatisfaction with the laws." pic.twitter.com/j9WAdQXmu8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 4, 2021 In terms of the fallout from MLB's decision, Rouse acknowledged there "will undoubtedly be a cost" borne in part by workers in Atlanta, but noted the league will move the game to another city, benefiting a different group of workers. "That is exactly the message [MLB] was trying to send," Rouse said. As the @MLB bails on Georgia as host for the All Star Game in response to the state's new voting laws, what cost will it have on workers? "There is undoubtedly going to be a cost...that is exactly the message that MLB was trying to send," says Biden economist @CeciliaERouse pic.twitter.com/TBndoDO9ov — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationU.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.

  • ‘Stay With Me Please’: Husband Pleads For Help In Heartbreaking 911 Call After Wife In Shot In Alleged Road Rage Incident

    Julie Eberly had been planning to celebrate seven years of marriage at Hilton Head Island during a relaxing vacation getaway with her husband, but the Pennsylvania mom of six would never make it. Instead, Julie stopped breathing laying along a North Carolina interstate after an irate driver—who authorities later identified as Dejwyan R. Floyd—fired into the couple’s white GMC Yukon around 11:40 a.m. on March 25, striking her through the passenger door of the vehicle. “Some guy just shot into my car and my wife’s hit,” her husband Ryan Eberly can be heard desperately telling a 911 dispatcher in a recording obtained by local station WPDE. “She’s bleeding badly,” Ryan said. “I need help now.” Ryan told the dispatcher that Julie had been shot in the hip and was not conscious or responsive. “She’s breathing, but very labored,” he said in the 10-minute call with authorities. As Ryan waits along the side of the road for help to arrive, he pleads with his 47-year-old wife to “keep breathing.” “Stay with me, stay with me please,” he says before breaking down. The dispatcher assures Ryan that help is on the way and instructs him to remove her from the vehicle, put pressure on the wound and keep her airway open. “You’re doing a really good job and we’ve got help coming to you,” she said. But about six minutes into the phone call, Ryan says that he “can’t tell if she’s breathing” and then confirms that his wife has stopped breathing on her own. “Julie, come on!” he screams and breaks into sobs. “You guys have gotta hurry, please!” Ryan performed CPR on his wife until authorities arrived along the side of I-95 South to take over life-saving measures. The Robeson County EMS transported Julie to UNC Southeastern medical center, where she later died, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office classified the shooting as a road rage incident that unfolded along a stretch of the highway just north of Lumberton. “The investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the victim’s GMC Yukon came close to the suspect’s Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane,” the sheriff’s office said. “The suspect then pulled to the victim’s side, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door.” Ryan later told local station WGAL that he had changed lanes and didn’t see that another car was coming up behind him. “I didn’t see that he was going around me. I pushed him to the shoulder mistakenly,” Ryan said. “As soon as I was able, I gave him room to get back on the highway. No car contact.” But the driver of the sedan, allegedly took his rage out on the couple firing shots into the vehicle as he passed the Yukon and then exited off the highway. An eyewitness also called 911 to report the deadly encounter. “You got to hurry up because it fired shots into that truck and I am not sure if somebody’s hit,” the unidentified caller said in a recording obtained by WPDE. The eyewitness was able to describe the shooter’s vehicle as a gray Malibu, which she said quickly got off the highway at exit 22. Dejywan Floyd Photo: Robeson County Sheriff's Office One week after Julie was killed, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Floyd, 29, had been arrested at 12:38 a.m. on April 1 at the Parkview Apartments in Lumberton, North Carolina after video surveillance footage from area businesses and residents was used to track his movements after getting off the highway. Floyd is now facing charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. He is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center. “Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nation’s highways. I am proud of the investigative work put forth by the law enforcement agencies that came together as one to bring this case to a successful conclusion,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said while announcing the arrest.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free