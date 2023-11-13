Man charged with strangling Kent Police officer

Three officers were assaulted after being called to an incident in East Farleigh, Kent Police say

A man has been charged with strangling a police officer and assaulting two others.

Officers were called to a disturbance in Forge Lane, East Farleigh, at about 23;25 GMT on Friday, Kent Police said.

Two officers were assaulted by a man, who tried to push one and place her into a chokehold before kicking another, a police spokesman said.

He then tried to headbutt a third officer who had arrived on the scene as backup.

A 38-year-old man from East Farleigh has been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and one count of intentional strangulation.

He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.

