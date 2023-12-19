Man charged in strangulation of 15-year-old girl in South Shore neighborhood, police say

A 24-year-old man was charged Monday night in the death of a 15-year-old girl at his apartment in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Joshua Williams of the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Amarise Parker who was found strangled inside Williams’ residence.

The Cook County medical examiner found that Parker had died from a combination of asphyxiation and strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Her mother told reporters she believed her daughter was dating a man who lived at the location, and had called to be picked up before her death.

An arrest warrant was issued for Williams, and he was taken into custody Saturday in the 2000 block of West Maypole Avenue on the West Side, police said.

Williams was scheduled to appear Tuesday at a detention hearing.