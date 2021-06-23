Man charged with strangulation

Jun. 23—An Ashland man is facing a felony charge after police said he choked his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

Troy M. Hush, 31, was charged with first-degree strangulation, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.

According to police, Hush choked the victim a little before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Donna Court.

Hush is being held on $10,000 bond at the Boyd County Detention Center.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com