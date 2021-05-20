Man charged with strangulation, domestic violence assault

May 20—Randy Shell Jr., 25, Richmond, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriffs Department on May 17 and charged with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

According to the citation, a deputy responded in reference to a domestic assault. When the deputy arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said Shell had pushed her down the stairs. She told the deputy they had allegedly got into an argument over sex. The victim said she was trying to leave through the window when Shell pulled her in and choked her until she almost lost consciousness. The victim had visible red marks on her arms and had red marks around her neck. The victim declined EMS. The deputy then spoke with Shell, who said he had been drinking. He allegedly said he might have grabbed the victim by the neck, but only so she would talk to him. Shell also allegedly told the deputy he had bad anger issues.

Shell was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Woman arrested for abuse of a teacher

Cynthia Kirk, 37, Richmond, was arrested by probation and parole in Richmond on May 14 and charged with abuse of a teacher.

According to a warrant, the principal at Madison County Day Treatment Center. He allegedly told the police Kirk used abusive language to two staff members on May 3 when the staff returned a call to Kirk, which was on speakerphone. He said when Kirk spoke with the two staff members, she started the conversation by saying she had "F****ing called four times and couldn't leave a message." The defendant went on to say, "F*** you, I didn't want to talk to you anyway or anybody else from that G***** Day Treatment." Then, she allegedly began to scream, "I don't like the Day Treatment program... who is over it?" She allegedly said, "That's okay; I'll just call the Superintendent again." Then, she said, "I'd like to know who is f***ing calling the G***** cops and social services on me?" One of the staff members allegedly asked Kirk if her juvenile child had access to their medication, and Kirk allegedly said, "F**** you, it is locked up in my G****** car."

The staff member also said on April 30, they were walking the juvenile to Kirk's vehicle, and when the staff member was holding the door open for the juvenile, Kirk sped off in her car while the juvenile's door was still open to which the staff member had to shut the door and move out of the way quickly.

Kirk was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man arrested after kicking an officer

Justin Harris, 29, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on May 16 and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense) and third-degree assault of a police officer.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to Water Main Bar in reference to Harris assaulting people inside the bar. When the officer arrived, Harris was sitting down waiting for EMS. While waiting for EMS, Harris was allegedly slurring his speech and stated he just wanted to go home. When EMS arrived, he had to be assisted up and could not walk a straight line to the ambulance. Harris allegedly refused to go with EMS and was placed under arrest for alcohol intoxication. He was then taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The citation states, once at the hospital, the officer attempted to help get Harris onto the medical bed, and he allegedly kicked the officer's left hip while saying, "F*** you." Harris allegedly had to be held down by two officers. He kept trying to sit up and raise his feet in an attempt to assault the office again. He allegedly said he had done nothing wrong, and when asked if kicking the officer was wrong, he said, "No."

Harris allegedly refused to let hospital staff treat his injuries from the bar fight and was discharged.

Other arrests include:

—Holly Smith, 31, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified/first offense).

—Thomas Wells, 45, Beattyville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

—Jonathan Trent, 47, Winchester, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/second offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

—Jonathan Witt, 35, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/third offense or greater), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Brian Hatcher, 37, Somerset, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

—Sarah Puckett, 37, Cynthiana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to or improper signal, disregard or failure to yield right of way, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

—Shena Morgan, 31, Berea, no registration plates, no registration receipts, license to be in possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Alissia Cardiosso, 41, Atlanta, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree promoting contraband.

—Robert Herren, 40, Corbin, operating on a suspended or revoked license, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first0degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Jennifer Jackson, 42, Richmond, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Christopher Coleman, 43, Richmond, no registration receipt, no registration plates, improper display of registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating on a suspended or revoked license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/second offense).

—Alexa Armahizer, 20, Richmond, fourth-degree dating violence assault with no visible injury.

—John Deck, 59, Richmond, first-degree wanton endangerment.

—Jason Johnson, 39, Richmond, third-degree burglary.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.