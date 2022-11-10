Man charged with strangulation and other offenses

Nov. 10—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing multiple felony charges including strangulation and intimidation of a witness after a domestic disturbance was reported at a Princeton home.

The case began when Senior Patrolman J.D. Shrewsbury, Patrolman T.D. Cook and Patrolman S.W. Owens were dispatched Oct. 29 to an Industrial Street home, according to the criminal complaint filed by Shrewsbury. The complainant told the officers that her boyfriend, Cory Austin Suiter, no age available, of Princeton had attacked her. She said that she and Suiter had been drinking, starting about 10 p.m. on Oct. 28.

"She advised to me that Mr. Suiter caused significant property damage to the residence she was renting," Shrewsbury said in the report. She advised that Suiter "became agitated with her because she would not grant him access to her Snapchat social media platform."

The girlfriend said Suiter started destroying property downstairs and shattering glass in the kitchen where she was standing. He then went upstairs and began destroying her property in the master bedroom, according to the report.

"She advised that she walked through the kitchen with bare feet causing her feet to be cut and bleed," Shrewsbury said. "She advised that Mr. Suiter then left the residence."

Shrewsbury stated in the report that the woman logged into her Snapchat and went to bed because she was under the impression that Suiter was gone for the evening. He later returned to the home, gained access to her social media and "confronted her about several male subjects she was in contact with in the master bedroom while she was in bed."

She then told police that Suiter grabbed her by the throat with his left hand and choked to her to where she could not breathe, Shrewsbury said, and struck her face with his open hand. He left the home and took her cellphone. She said that she was afraid to contact law enforcement because she feared what he would do to her.

"She stated that Mr. Suiter drove by her residence and threw her phone into her front yard at which point she notified law enforcement," he said. The woman also stated that Suiter threatened to post photos of her on the internet.

Shrewsbury said that he contacted Suiter by cellphone and asked him to come to the Princeton Police Department. Suiter was advised of his Miranda Rights and signed a Miranda Rights advisement and agreed to give a statement without a lawyer present.

Suiter stated that he visited his girlfriend "to have a few drinks and talk about their relationship problems," Shrewsbury said. He stated that he "destroyed the property as an alternative to physical violence." He stated that his girlfriend "busted" bottles and was aggressive toward him, and that the choking and striking "was completely consensual."

Officer saw damaged furniture at the home as well as a destroyed microwave oven in the kitchen, a shattered table in the master bedroom, a shattered flatscreen television downstairs and another flatscreen television that had been thrown into the bathtub in the master bathroom, Shrewsbury said.

Suiter was arrested and charged with strangulation, intimidation of a witness, destruction of property and domestic battery, Shrewbury said in the report. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Magistrate Michael Crowder set a $20,000 cash-only bond with home confinement. There was no record Wednesday of Suiter at the Southern Regional Jail.

In West Virginia, strangulation carries a possible prison term of one to five years, according to the West Virginia Code.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

