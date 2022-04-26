Man charged with street racing, leading Memphis police on high-speed chase

A man was arrested after allegedly drag racing and leading police on a high-speed chase.

On April 23, Memphis Police officers were at Perkins and Winchester conducting a ‘car takeover’ detail to combat street racing, according to an affidavit.

An officer saw a large group of performance vehicles driving down Perkins before speeding off down Winchester.

The group was racing each other and recklessly changing lanes around other cars, police said.

Police stopped the cars at Mendenhall and E. Raines Road.

One officer stopped a man in a Ford Mustang GT, who said he did not have a driver’s license.

When the officer told the man to put the car in park and turn it off, he instead put the car in drive and sped away, police said.

The car lost traction when the rear tires broke loose from over-acceleration, and the vehicle swung side to side.

The driver, identified as Carrius Douglas, continued reaching maximum speeds as he fled police.

The next day, police found Douglas and his vehicle in the 400 block of Mahannah Avenue.

He said the car was his mother’s, and admitted to driving with the group the night before.

He said he sped away from police because he was afraid they would take the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Records show Douglas’s license had been revoked since 2015.

He did not have proof of insurance.

He’s charged with drag racing, driving while license revoked, intentionally evading arrest, and other crimes.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



