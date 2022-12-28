Man charged after striking car with crowbar

Dec. 28—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Vernon man was charged Monday with striking a vehicle with a crowbar and fleeing the scene.

Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Road after they received reports of a man striking a vehicle with what appeared to be a crowbar.

The suspect, later identified as Andrew Bobey, 27, fled the scene in a vehicle and was later stopped by South Windsor police at an access road leading to Lowe's and Target.

Police determined that Bobey had struck a mailbox while fleeing the scene and located a metal pipe in the back seat of Bobey's vehicle.

Bobey was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs but refused to submit to a standardized field sobriety test or drug influence evaluation.

Bobey was charged with evading responsibility, operation under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 11.

