Man charged with striking and seriously injuring Stonington police sergeant with his car

Apr. 1—STONINGTON — State police have charged a North Stonington man with assault and driving under the influence after they say he drove his car into a Stonington police cruiser, seriously injuring Sgt. Mario Ritacco in February.

David MacCracken, 53, of 4 Starlight Lane, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and and possession of a controlled substance when he turned himself in to state police in Montville on Friday.

He was released on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on April 14. Stonington police had earlier charged MacCracken with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, passing in a no passing zone and failure to drive right.

On Feb. 20 at approximately 11:13 a.m. Ritacco was directing traffic as a Frontier Communciations crew was working on Route 184 just east of Taugwonk Road. Police had previously said his cruiser had its lights flashing and was facing west in the eastbound lane as he directed traffic through area.

Sate police said that they received several 911 calls that MacCracken was driving his car erratically as it approached Ritacco's location. They said MacCracken then drove at a high rate of speed around traffic Ritacco had stopped.

Stonington police have said that as MacCracken approached from the east, it was apparent to Ritacco that the car was not going to stop. That's when he went behind the cruiser to avoid being struck. MacCracken's car then hit the cruiser head on and the rear of the cruiser struck Ritacco.

State police said Ritacco sustained significant injuries. He was flown by Life Star helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. MacCracken was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Stonington Deputy Police Chief Todd Olson said Ritacco is now home and is improving daily.

Records show that Groton Town police charged MacCracken with driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs in July of 2022. That case and its disposition is not listed on the state Judicial Department online data base.