Man charged in string of car break-ins and burglaries in northeast Shelby County

A man faces multiple charges after a string of car break-ins and burglaries across Arlington, Lakeland and Cordova.

On Nov. 2, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies met with a man who said his silver Ford F250 had been stolen.

He said he last saw the truck parked in front of his home around 9 p.m. the night before, and that a spare key may have been inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

SCSO had been investigating approximately 70 car burglaries in the Arlington area in the last two days, records show.

Keshawn Ayers, 19, was identified as the primary suspect, and his vehicle was used in these crimes, SCSO said.

Surveillance footage of an attempted burglary showed Ayers’ vehicle driving away as a shot was fired at the victim.

SCSO and the U.S. Marshals were scheduled to meet with Ayers in the 2700 block of Germantown Parkway over an outstanding warrant.

When they arrived, Ayers was standing next to the stolen Ford F250, records show.

Detectives found a gun in Ayers’ pocket as well as the keys to the Ford.

Inside the car, detectives found a stolen AR-style rifle in the floorboard and a .44 Magnum in the front door panel.

The previous day, a man reported a Dodge Durango had been stolen from his home on Darton Drive.

The same day, another man reported his wallet had been stolen out of his vehicle on Country Valley Drive after the window was smashed, according to an affidavit.

The man had approximately $50 in his wallet.

Eight other people reported car break-ins on Nov. 1 and 2 involving smashed windows and stolen money or other items, SCSO said.

Detectives secured a search warrant for Ayers’ personal vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee. Inside, they found a multi-tool and clothing that matched the suspect in the surveillance video.

Surveillance video from multiple break-ins throughout Arlington, Lakeland and Cordova showed the gray Jeep Cherokee.

Video also showed a tall man wearing a headlamp, gloves, and dark clothing burglarizing residents’ vehicles.

Story continues

Cell phone records showed Ayers was in the immediate area during the time of each burglary, according to the affidavit.

Ayers turned himself in.

He’s charged with eight counts of vehicle burglary; vandalism $2,500-$10,000; theft of property $10,000-$60,000; theft of property $60,000-$250,000; theft of property $1,000-$2,500, and three counts unlawful possession of a weapon.

