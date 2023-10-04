Man charged with string of commercial burglaries, Gwinnett police say

A Gwinnett County man has been charged in connection to a string of commercial burglaries that occurred over the last year.

On Wednesday, Gwinnett County Police charged 26-year-old De’Vondre Antonio Walker in connection to 17 burglaries.

Police said that crews involved in these burglaries would use stolen cars and stolen license plates which made them difficult to track down.

A collaborative effort led police to find information leading to the identification of a Dodge Charger as the main suspect vehicle, which police said was being stashed under a tarp in an Atlanta apartment complex.

Surveillance was immediately placed on the vehicle, and within a few days, a burglary in Clarkston with the car.

Walker was eventually arrested by Clarkston police.

Detectives obtained five warrants for burglary in the second degree and have sought 12 indictments for burglary in the second degree for Walker.

Detectives said more indictments against other suspects could be coming as the investigation continues.

Walker is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

