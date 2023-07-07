Man charged after struggling with police

Jul. 7—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a wanted man Monday who resisted arrest.

At 4:55 p.m., officers headed to Scott Park after learning that a suspect had an active arrest warrant for parole violation, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

They found the suspect; he tried to walk off when police started to speak with him. The suspect yelled, cursed, balled up his fist, tensed and threatened to fight with the officers, police said.

One officer grabbed him, causing both to fall to the ground. The suspect kept resisting officers and reached under his body; the officers were finally able to detain him and found a handgun in the man's front shorts pocket, along with narcotics-related items, police said.

Along with the parole violation, the suspect — a 27-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement officers with violence or threat of violence, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, police said.

"Our officers did a great job attempting to de-escalate the situation but unfortunately de-escalation would not work on this offender. As a team, our officers worked quickly to detain him and prevented him from reaching into his pocket," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.