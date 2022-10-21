Man charged in Sumter County summer shooting death of son

A Webster man has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed his son, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

SCSO said Lindsay McGeorge, 51, was already in jail for an unrelated crime when it charged him with manslaughter on Thursday.

READ: Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, dead at 26

Lindsay McGeorge

On Aug. 20, investigators said McGeorge was at his home on County Road 673 when he shot and killed his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge, after mistaking him for a burglar.

Earlier that evening, deputies said they responded to that same address in Webster, for a possible burglary in progress.

READ: Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say

They said the elder McGeorge reported seeing three people trying to enter his home, claiming one was armed with a handgun.

After checking out the report, deputies said it was “unfounded.”

No charges were filed at the time but SCSO said the incident would remain under investigation.

Jail records show that McGeorge was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center on Sept. 8 on charges including possession of a weapon and contempt of court.

READ: Medical marijuana to be sold at some Circle K gas stations in Florida

Investigators said on Thursday, after a thorough investigation, they established probable cause to charge McGeorge with manslaughter for his role in the August shooting.

SCSO said he’ll stay in custody while he waits for his trial to begin.

BELOW: Watch as McGeorge learns he is charged with manslaughter:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.