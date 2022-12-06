Man charged in Sunday Newport News shooting that left 1 hospitalized

A man faces a malicious wounding charge and several weapons offenses after a shooting in Newport News that left one man with serious injuries on Sunday, according to a release from the Newport News Police Department.

Police responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive around 11:22 a.m. after a report of gunshots. Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, who was taken to the hospital.

Pele Tyreek Jackson, 25, of Newport News was arrested in connection to the incident just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Jackson is charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied building, shooting a firearm in a public place causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police detained a person shortly after the incident. It’s unclear if the person detained was Jackson. A spokesperson for Newport News police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

