Man charged in Sunday shooting that injured 2 in Dayton

Jun. 29—A 25-year-old man is facing charges in a shooting early Sunday morning following a birthday party in Dayton.

Keith Scott was charged with four counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Dayton police and medics were called shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to a business in the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

A group of unknown women pulled up to the back parking lot and began arguing with a woman who was cleaning up following a party, according to court documents.

Scott, who was also cleaning up, exited the business with another man.

"The two men appeared to be attempting to stop any altercation from occurring," the affidavit read. "[A Dayton police detective] is told that out of nowhere, Keith Scott begins to argue with [a woman]."

The woman was standing behind the second man. Scott moved toward the woman in an "aggressive nature" according to court documents. The second man reportedly put his hand out and shoved Scott away from the woman.

Scott is then accused of pulling a gun from his pants and firing one round. The round hit the man in the chest and went through him, hitting the woman behind him in the upper chest, according to court records.

The man and woman were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where their conditions were not available.

Scott fled the scene and is still at large.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.