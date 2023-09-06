Man charged in Sunday stabbing arraigned

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale man arrested early Monday morning in connection with a stabbing Sunday, Sept. 3, was arraigned Tuesday in 2B District Court.

Steven Ray Betzer, 36, stands charged with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, according to court records. He is tentatively scheduled for a probable cause conference at 10 a.m. Sept. 13.

Betzer will be represented by a court-appointed attorney at the hearing who will meet with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss evidence discovery and any possible resolution to the case by plea bargain.

The matters will then be scheduled for a preliminary examination hearing on Sept. 20 in 2B District Court.

Betzer’s arrest stems from an incident in the 9000 block of Crampton Road on Sunday when authorities and medical first responders were dispatched to a stabbing at about 8:15 p.m.

The victim — a 58-year-old man from Hillsdale — sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police.

The victim identified Betzer as his assailant to authorities who then launched an all-night manhunt.

Police learned that after Betzer allegedly stabbed the victim, he returned to a family member's residence and told them about the stabbing and requested a shotgun. The family member refused to provide a shotgun to Betzer who then left their home on foot and was believed to be armed with a knife.

A canine track was conducted unsuccessfully; Betzer was later found and arrested by Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies after he broke into another residence in Cambria Township.

Betzer faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged and is being held on a $75,000 bond with 10% allowed.

