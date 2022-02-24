Man charged in SUNY Potsdam student's murder doesn't have much of a criminal history

Feb. 24—MASSENA — Local court documents show that the man charged with murdering a SUNY Potsdam student over the weekend doesn't have much of a criminal history.

Michael J. Snow, a 31-year-old Massena resident, is jailed on a second-degree murder charge. He is accused of shooting and killing Elizabeth M. Howell, 21, on Friday evening on College Park Road in Potsdam, near SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music.

Snow has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to St. Lawrence County Public Defender James M. McGahan. He believes the next step in the case will be for the district attorney to decide whether the case goes in front of a grand jury for an indictment.

Besides several traffic citations that were ultimately dismissed, court documents from Massena show that Snow was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle on April 4, 2019. On June 25, 2019, Snow pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and paid a $300 fine with a $260 surcharge. The plea satisfied eight traffic counts along with the April 4, 2019 DWI.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said he's "not aware of any other convictions in St. Lawrence County" that Snow has.

Acting Franklin County District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller said a search of Franklin County electronic records for any arrests or convictions yielded nothing.

Snow's 2019 DWI arrest happened three days after his mother, Paula N. Snow, "unexpectedly passed away," according to her obituary.

Snow previously resided at 50 Park Ave. in Massena, a home owned by his late mother. As of Tuesday morning, it did not appear that police had searched the home. There was snow piled in the driveway and there were no tire tracks. Snow accumulated at the front door did not have footprints either.

After his mother died, Snow was named administrator and beneficiary of her estate through St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court.

According to a foreclosure action filed in state Supreme Court in December 2020, the provider of the mortgage for the Park Avenue property claimed it stopped receiving mortgage payments in June 2020, prompting the foreclosure on the property, naming Snow as the lead defendant.

Court documents show Snow never participated in the action, with his only apparent contact with the court coming through a phone call to Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley's chambers this past Dec. 3 in which he asked to be removed as administrator of his mother's estate. He was informed he would have to accomplish this through a further order of Surrogate Court. He also told the court he had moved to 250 Main St.

On Feb. 7, Judge Farley ruled Snow was in default in the action and ordered that a referee be appointed to determine the amount due the mortgage provider and that terms of the pending foreclosure sale be submitted to the court.