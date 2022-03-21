Man charged with supplying fentanyl that caused overdose

Mar. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — A man was charged as a suspect in supplying the fentanyl that caused his cousin's death, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press statement.

Brandyn Steven Johnson, 44, was arraigned on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, causing death, and as a habitual offender, on March 11, according to the release and 86th District Court records.

According to the statement, the charge was brought after it was determined by the Western Michigan Medical Examiner's Office that the death of a 44-year-old Interlochen man was caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl.

At 7:27 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2021, Grand Traverse County deputies and medical personnel responded to an unresponsive Interlochen man on Strait Road in Long Lake Township, and upon arrival, the man was pronounced dead.

It appeared the man had spent the night at the residence and, law enforcement learned Johnson, a resident of the home, left prior to their arrival. They located Johnson in Manistee County, where he was arrested on unrelated charges.

Through subsequent investigation, it was learned that the man and Johnson were cousins and probable cause was developed by Sheriff's Office detectives that Johnson was suspected of supplying the fentanyl.

A police report was filed with the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office, requesting charges and authorizing a warrant on March 3.

Working with Michigan State Police, detectives took Johnson into custody on the morning of March 10 in Kincheloe, Michigan, the report stated.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety with conditions and a jury was requested on Tuesday. An attorney was court appointed.

Captain Randy Fewless said on Friday morning that no other information on the case can be released now and that the case remains open.

