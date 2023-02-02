Man charged as suspect in child sexual assault

Feb. 2—KALKASKA — A 46-year-old South Boardman man was arrested and then arraigned on child sexual assault charges in Kalkaska County, according to Michigan State Police reports.

In August 2021, detective troopers said they were given a referral from Children's Protective Services of an alleged sexual assault that had taken place between Eric Eugene Tracy, 46, and a teenager in April 2020.

Lt. Derrick Carroll said the referral was prompted by an interview the teenager did through the Lakeshore Children's Advocacy Center in Manistee.

After more than a year of investigating, on Nov. 18 this past year Tracey was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault with a minor and taken to the Kalkaska County Jail.

He was arraigned on Monday in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on one count criminal sexual conduct first degree with a victim who is between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, court records showed.

Tracey was given a $100,000 cash surety bond.