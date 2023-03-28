Man charged after SWAT, police called for shots fired in Hazelwood

A man is facing several charges after police and SWAT responded to an incident at a Hazelwood home Monday.

Officers were called to 322 Johnston Ave. for a report of a man shooting at people inside.

Officers made a perimeter and called to the people inside to come out with their hands up. A man, later identified as Leeanu Lorenzo Lynch, 20, and a woman came out.

SWAT arrived and officers entered the residence to check for other people inside. No one was found.

Lynch told officers he woke up and found a female in his home that he didn’t know. The woman is a roommate’s girlfriend, according to the complaint.

Lynch said he told the woman to leave and she wouldn’t, so he went into his room and grabbed an AR-15 and pointed it at the woman and the roommate and fired one round, according to the complaint. They fled.

Officers found a bullet hole in the front door of the home and in a vehicle parked along the street.

A rifle with a green laser and flashlight was recovered, according to the complaint.

Another male resident of the house was arrested at the scene for a warrant.

Lynch is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

