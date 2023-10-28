Man charged with Sweeten Creek pedestrian death. He was accused of the same crime last year

ASHEVILLE – Asheville Police Department patrol officers charged Bernie Chan Rogers for striking and killing Jason Matthew Perry with his vehicle Oct. 18 on the 1120 block of Sweeten Creek Road. It is the second time in less than a year Rogers, 27, has been arrested for killing a pedestrian behind the wheel.

Members of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rogers Oct. 27, according to an APD Oct. 28 news release. Rogers is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failing to reduce his speed.

Misdemeanor death by vehicle is a Class A1 misdemeanor, which can carry a punishment between one and 150 days in prison, depending on past convictions, according to the North Carolina General Statutes.

According to the release, Rogers is being held in the Haywood County Detention Facility, under a $20,000 secured bond.

Perry, 46, jumped out of his car to help a motorcyclist injured in a crash. Rogers struck him with his vehicle while traveling northbound on the road. Perry died at the sight of the crash. Rogers was not injured and remained at the scene.

The Citizen Times previously reported that Rogers struck and killed Jason Dean Wyatt with his vehicle Nov. 11, 2022. Wyatt, 45, was cycling on Patton Avenue. The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office charged Rogers with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and driving with a revoked license. His next court date for that case is Dec. 14.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams would not comment on the case because it is pending before the court.

The Citizen Times reached out to APD spokesperson Samantha Booth for additional information, and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department for additional documentation relevant to the arrest.

