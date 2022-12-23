Man charged in Tacoma homeless encampment shooting now accused in another murder

A man arrested and charged last year for shooting a man to death at a Tacoma homeless encampment is now accused of murdering a 35-year-old woman who also was without housing, according to police.

Nickolas Rojas, 22, was charged Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree murder for the killing of Syretta Brown, Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. Brown’s body was found Nov. 13, 2021 in a tent behind a Tacoma Fire Department station in the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

It’s unclear how police determined that Rojas was a suspect in Brown’s killing. He was arrested in December last year for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante, and police said Rojas remains in custody. According to charging documents in that case, the suspect’s mother told police her son had a hatred for people who were homeless and made remarks stating they should be killed.

When Brown’s body was found, police said she had been dead for weeks. The Pierce County medical examiner in February ruled her death a homicide, but her remains had to be taken to the King County medical examiner for an anthropological consultation to determine a cause.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.