Man charged in Takeoff murder granted $5K by judge to hire private investigator to aid defense

The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff has asked and been granted $5,000 by the court to hire a private investigator to help prepare his defense.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with murder, said by police to be the “lethal shooter” in Takeoff’s death on Nov. 1 outside a downtown Houston bowling alley.

Clark filed a motion Monday in Harris County District Court asking the judge for funds to hire private investigators.

In the filing, his lawyer said he is indigent and his family has “exhausted all finances to pay for his attorney who has agreed to a substantially reduced rate.”

The filing argued that hiring a private investigator is necessary to properly investigate his case and effectively prepare for trial. The filing said Clark found a private investigator's office willing to work at a reduced rate of $85 an hour.

The court granted the motion, setting a cap of $5,000 for investigative fees and expenses.

The motion ordered the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to allow a private investigator to access Clark in jail with a laptop, printer and audio recording device.

The death of Takeoff, one of the most prominent names in rap, shook Hollywood and the music world.

The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died on Nov 1. due to penetrating “gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm." He was 28 years old.

He and fellow Migos member Quavo, 31, were at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston and gunfire erupted near the entrance after the party ended, police said. The shots were fired during an argument outside of the bowling alley following a dice game.

Takeoff was not part of that dice game nor the argument, and was said to be “an innocent bystander” Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Burrow said at a news conference announcing the arrests.

“Definitely wrong place at the wrong time, no evidence whatsoever to say anything different,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner added.

Story continues

Police announced Clark's arrest last week as well as the arrest of Cameron Joshua on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, the chief said.

“He was there on the scene, and he was in possession of a weapon,” Finner said. “He’s a felon.”

Clark remains jailed in Harris County jail on $2 million bond. His next court date is set for Dec. 14.

NBC News has reached out to his lawyer for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com