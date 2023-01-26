Man charged with taking indecent liberties with child

Jan. 26—LENOIR — A 34-year-old man has been charged with incest and taking indecent liberties with a minor, following an investigation that began in July 2022.

Phillip Thomas Head was charged this week following an indictment that brought him back to Lenoir from Virginia. He had moved to Virginia after the allegations surfaced last summer. He remains in jail under a $100,000 secured bond, according to Lenoir police.

Head allegedly engaged in sexual relations with the minor over a period of time and in the family's home. The victim informed her mother who reported the incidents to Lenoir police.

Head has a trial date for Caldwell County Superior Court on Feb. 27.