Man charged with taking Owensboro teen out of state

Jan. 21—A Colorado man is in custody in Texas, for allegedly coming to Owensboro to pick up a juvenile, and then leaving the state with her.

Owenboro Police Department reports say Emery Wayne Trombley, 21, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Tuesday in Childress, Texas. Trombley was taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety; when he was arrested, a 14 year-old juvenile previously identified as Alina Bartolon of Owensboro was found with him.

Bartolon was reported missing on Dec. 25.

Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said detectives believe Trombley drove from Colorado to Owensboro to pick up the teen.

Boggess said OPD detectives issued a warrant for Trombley on charge of felony custodial interference. The warrant won't be served until Trombley is in Kentucky, and isn't public record until it is served, Boggess said.

Investigators in Texas knew Trombley was being sought on the warrant, and arrested him on charges of being a fugitive, Boggess said. Other Texas charges could be forthcoming.

Investigators are not clear yet how Trombley and the teen knew each other.

"I'm sure that's something detectives are looking at. It's an important part of the case," Boggess said.

The department received a lead from the community that connected Trombley to the incident, Boggess said.

"I know they got some leads in the past couple of days that led them in that direction," Boggess said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had not responded to questions about the investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation.

"We reached out to multiple agencies, including two federal agencies," Boggess said.

Bartolon was unharmed, and will be reunited with her family, reports say.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse