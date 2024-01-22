Man charged with Tallahassee murder of 4-year-old after year-long investigation

A man was charged Friday in connection with a year-long investigation of a 4-year-old's death from years of abuse, law enforcement said.

Lyndarious Strange Jr., 24, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service in Hawkinsville, Georgia, on a charge of first-degree murder.

The child was brought to a local hospital where she died June 3, 2023, after experiencing a medical emergency, according to a Tallahassee Police Department news release.

Investigators say that Strange, her caretaker, had battered her, causing the child to suffer a traumatic brain injury two years before her death.

"A subsequent autopsy report classified the manner of death as a homicide, revealing that the child was in a medically fragile state as a direct result of the prior abuse," TPD said.

TPD detectives worked closely with the Medical Examiner's Office and the Big Bend Child Protection Team to build a case, according to the news release.

After gathering evidence and consulting with the State Attorney's Office, law enforcement obtained a warrant for Strange's arrest and took him into custody.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man faces murder charge after 4-year-old's death last year