Man charged in Tampa sexual battery case

Bernadette Berdychowski, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

Detectives arrested a man Friday and charged him with sexually battering a woman in Tampa last Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Elieser Alvarez Lima, 31, of Tampa, was charged with kidnapping, sexual battery and aggravated battery. He is being held at Orient Road Jail.

A woman was walking home in the early morning July 25 near W Humphrey Street when a male attacked her, striking her in the face, choking her and sexually battering her, the sheriff’s office said. She had multiple physical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

