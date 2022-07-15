Man charged with tampering with evidence in deaths of 2 found in Clermont County mobile home

Clermont County sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene in a Clermont County mobile home park where two men were found dead Thursday.

A Clermont County sheriff’s detective says a 20-year-old Amelia man admitted taking a shoe and a head covering from a mobile home where two men were found shot dead Thursday.

Dakota Pfeiffer has been charged with tampering with evidence in the deaths of the men, who were identified today as 34-year-old Ryan Larison and 59-year-old Rusty Larison. They lived in the trailer park.

Detective Jason Swallen says in an affidavit filed in Clermont County Municipal Court that authorities tracked down Pfeiffer after he called a friend and said he witnessed a homicide.

“Mr. Pfeiffer was questioned by detectives about his possibly involvement,” the affidavit says.

“During the interview, Pfeiffer tells detectives after the shooting had occurred, he went back to the (mobile home). Once there he removed a shoe and head covering left by the suspected shooter. Mr. Pfeiffer says he takes the items and ‘gets rid of them.’

“The items have yet to be recovered,” according to the affidavit.

Pfeiffer is in the Clermont County Jail under a $75,000 bond after being arraigned today in municipal court.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that an observant neighbor led to the discovery of the dead men at the Richmond Estates mobile home park in Ohio Township.

The release said the son of a woman who heard gunshots and noticed her neighbors’ lights on just before 2 a.m. went to check on the neighbors and found them dead.

The woman contacted the Clermont County Communications Center, and sheriff deputies and Pierce Township emergency medical services staff were dispatched to the park at 2755 Ohio 132.

The Clermont County Coroner’s Office determined the victims were dead at the scene and asked the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to perform autopsies.

The affidavit filed by Swallen says they died of shotgun wounds.

