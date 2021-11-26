Man charged with tampering in overdose incident

Nov. 25—Crossville Police Saturday afternoon arrested a Cumberland County man and charged him with tampering after a woman reportedly overdosed on drugs at a local convenience store.

Danny Jason Richards, 45, 316 Eli Ford Rd., is charged with one count of tampering with evidence in connection with the overdose involving a 46-year-old S. Poplar St., Monterey woman.

Crossville Police along with Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services and Crossville Fire Department responded to the Pilot Travel Plaza off Genesis Rd. around 3:30 p.m. on a report of an overdose and found a woman lying on the floor near a restroom stall.

K9 Sgt. Chrystal Massey wrote that the woman was unresponsive with a faint pulse. The woman was treated with NARCAN at the scene and then transported to Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room.

Police suspected the victim's overdose was caused by the use of heroin. A woman in the restroom when the stricken woman arrived reported the woman stumbled out of the stall and appeared to be headed to the door when she collapsed onto the floor, striking her head.

Two men with the woman reported the lady they were with appeared to be fine and not under the influence of drugs before entering the restroom. A Pilot store manager told police she witnessed the overdose and that when she told the men she was going to notify police, she was told the woman's "blood sugar was low" and to not call.

A second employee reported that one of the men left the restroom and returned to the vehicle the trio was traveling in. This was confirmed by a review of security video. Police then went to the vehicle and found the woman's purse. Inside was an empty syringe.

In a fast food bag police found a loaded syringe and plastic straw. The two men insisted they saw no evidence of drug use prior to the woman's episode in the restroom.

Richards was transported to the Justice Center and charged with tampering with evidence. He was placed under $1,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

