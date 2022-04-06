Man charged in Taos County homicide

Apr. 6—Authorities say an alleged affair in northern New Mexico ended with one husband gunning down another in front of his home — as the shooter's family watched — last Thursday in El Prado.

Manuel Gamez-Lozoya, 38, is charged with an open count of murder, three counts of tampering with evidence and two conspiracy charges in the death of 55-year-old Cleofas Dominguez-Armendariz.

Gamez-Lozoya has been booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

A GoFundMe, set up by his wife, for the funeral costs of Dominguez-Armendariz described him as a father of three children and a "man of valor" who was "loved by many in the community."

According to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court:

Taos County deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. to a home on Straight Arrow Road and found Dominguez-Armendariz dead with at least four gunshot wounds, including one in the face. Dominguez-Armendariz had a .45 caliber pistol beside him but it hadn't been fired and only 9mm casings were found around the body.

Witnesses told New Mexico State Police, who took over the investigation, that two vehicles pulled up and a man shot Dominguez-Armendariz "at close distance." The wife of Dominguez-Armendariz told police she ended an affair with Gamez-Lozoya six months ago but on March 31, his wife and children confronted her.

She said Dominguez-Armendariz spoke with the family and learned of the affair for the first time before the wife of Gamez-Lozoya told him to meet her at their house for proof. Gamez-Lozoya's wife told police Dominguez-Armendariz showed up at their home soon after and produced a pistol, firing it once, before her husband shot him multiple times.

She said she and her husband and children left the home in separate vehicles afterward.

Detectives confronted Gamez-Lozoya's wife about evidence showing that Dominguez-Armendariz's gun had not been fired and she replied she "was not sure" if he had or not.

On Friday, according to police, Gamez-Lozoya walked up to a Santa Fe officer outside an Allsup's and "began to confess to killing a man in Taos."

State Police detained Gamez-Lozoya and he told them Dominguez-Armendariz showed up to his home with a gun and he shot him multiple times and fled the scene, later throwing his phone out the car window — believing authorities could use it to track him.