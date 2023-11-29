Man charged for teacher's death waives preliminary hearing

Justin Simon, the man accused of killing a local teacher in a car crash, was bound over to St. Clair County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Simon waived his right to a preliminary hearing. No hearings have been set in the case.

Simon was arrested in October after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Road in Fort Gratiot. Ashley Nisbett, a teacher at Port Huron Northern High School, died of injuries she sustained in the crash four days later.

Court records state Simon was driving when he reportedly drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a semitruck. Simon's car then spun out and hit Nisbett's car. Nisbett was taken to McLaren Port Huron, then airlifted to McLaren Macomb.

Nisbett's death shocked family, her colleagues, and members of the community. A scholarship has been set up in her memory by the Port Huron Northern Baking Club.

A St. Clair County Sheriff's deputy found open alcohol containers in Simon's car, and he reportedly admitted he had been drinking before the crash. Simon was previously charged with driving under the influence in Nebraska, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

