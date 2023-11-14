Man charged in teacher's fatal crash returns to court Nov. 28

A man accused of killing a local teacher in a traffic crash will have a preliminary examination on Nov. 28.

District Court Judge John Monaghan Tuesday approved a request by Justin Simon's defense team to allow Steven Sadow, a Georgia attorney, to become lead counsel.

Simon, 45, was arrested after the Oct. 20 crash on Lakeshore Road in Fort Gratiot. Ashley Nisbett, a teacher at Port Huron Northern High School, died four days after the crash.

Sadow told the court he would act as lead counsel on the case. Derrick George, an attorney from Royal Oak will remain on the case as co-counsel.

St. Clair County Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Paul Soderberg did not oppose Sadow's appointment, though he did state George would need to attend every hearing, as Sadow is not licensed to practice law in Michigan and must work with a Michigan attorney.

Sadow has handled several high profile cases in Georgia, and is the lead attorney representing former U.S. President Donald Trump in his election fraud case in that state.

More: 'She had a magnetism to her': Port Huron Northern teacher remembered for kindness, selflessness

Monaghan also ruled the prosecution can call a medical examiner as a witness via Zoom instead of in person at Simon's preliminary examination. Soderberg said he had not decided whether to call the examiner, but wanted to have the option.

Simon, a business owner from Arkansas, was originally charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury, but the charge was amended after Nisbett died in the hospital. A news release stated he drifted into oncoming traffic, hit a semi-truck and spun out before hitting Nisbett's car.

Simon reportedly had open containers in his car and admitted he had been drinking, according to a probable cause affidavit and statements by the prosecution.

Operating while intoxicated causing death is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Man charged in teacher's fatal crash returns to court Nov. 28