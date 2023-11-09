Man charged in teacher's fatal crash requests to hire attorney representing Trump in Georgia

Justin Simon, the man accused of killing a local high school teacher in a traffic crash, is requesting the court allow him to bring a famous Georgia attorney to join his case.

Simon, 45, was charged with operating under the influence causing death after investigators said he crashed into a car driven by Ashley Nisbett on Lakeshore Road on Oct. 20. Simon was driving when he reportedly drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting a semitruck, then spinning out and crashing into Nisbett's car, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has said.

Nisbett died from her injuries four days after the crash. She was 33 years old.

Simon is already represented by defense attorney Derrick George from Royal Oak. George has filed a motion to allow Steven Sadow from Georgia to join the case.

Sadow most recently made news when he was appointed as the lead attorney for Donald Trump's defense team in his Georgia criminal case, in which the former president is accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's election results in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A hearing on George's motion has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14.

St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling said he did not know why Simon was looking to bring an out-of-state attorney onto the case. He did say Simon appeared to have more resources than most defendants to hire attorneys and post bail, as he had paid the $75,000 bail to be released from St. Clair County jail.

Because Sadow is not licensed to practice law in Michigan, he needs permission from District Court Judge John Monaghan to represent Simon and for a Michigan attorney, George, in this case, to file the motion on his behalf. Sadow filed a letter from the State Bar of Georgia showing he was in good standing with the bar in his home state.

Sadow and George did not respond to a request for comment. Wendling said he did not expect Sadow's involvement to change the case significantly.

"Lawyers don't change facts," Wendling said.

Simon is the CEO of Simon Holdings. He owned several companies based in Arkansas that sold cosmetic items, according to a feature article on him in About You Magazine in 2019. It's unclear if he is still involved in those businesses.

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. An examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 28.

