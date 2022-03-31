Man charged as teen in Erie shooting sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison

A 19-year-old Erie man, two members of his family and his lawyer all spoke on Wednesday about how he had fallen victim to drugs when, at age 17, he fired gunshots at a group of women and children outside of a Ross Street residence in July 2020.

One of the targets of the shooting, which damaged the residence but did not cause injuries, told Erie County Judge John J. Mead that the only victims were those who were shot at.

Melissa Howard also stated during Mason M. Galbraith's sentencing on Wednesday morning she was angry that Galbraith was being characterized as a "scared little boy" by those who had talked in court about how he had matured since his arrest.

"You know what? You wanted to be a man that day," Howard said.

Galbraith was charged by Erie police with offenses including two counts of attempted homicide and multiple counts of aggravated assault following the shooting on July 24, 2020, in the 300 block of Ross Street. He pleaded guilty in early February to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault and one third-degree felony count each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license.

Teen wanted on charges in Erie shooting An Erie teenager is facing attempted homicide and other charges as an adult after city police charged that he was

Mead sentenced Galbraith Wednesday to five to 10 years in state prison on the aggravated assault charge, and he made the sentences given on the other two charges concurrent. Galbraith's lawyer, Bruce Sandmeyer, had asked for concurrent sentences, and Mead noted that Galbraith was 17 at the time of the shooting in doing so.

Mead also gave Galbraith credit for the roughly one year and seven months that Galbraith has been in prison since his arraignment in late August 2020, following Galbraith's apprehension in Mississippi.

Erie teen wanted in shooting nabbed An Erie teenager facing adult charges on allegations he fired gunshots at a group of adults and children outside of an e

Story continues

The prison term, which is in the standard range, is half of what prosecutors had asked for. Assistant District Attorney Nick Maskrey had asked Mead to consider sentencing Galbraith to consecutive terms of five to 10 years on the aggravated assault charge, three to six years on the discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure charge, and two to four years for carrying a firearm without a license.

Maskrey noted that Galbraith had two prior firearms convictions as a juvenile before the July 2020 shooting.

Teen held for court in Erie shooting An Erie resident accused of firing gunshots at a group of adults and children outside an eastside residence on July 24

Erie police accused Galbraith of firing gunshots at three women and three children, including an infant, after arriving at the Ross Street residence in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said the driver of a sport-utility vehicle that pulled up in front of the house, later identified as Galbraith, said he was looking for someone. One witness told Galbraith that the person was not there, and the witness said Galbraith threatened to shoot before the gunshots were fired, according to information in Galbraith's criminal complaint.

Investigators also wrote in the complaint that another witness told detectives that the witness was supposed to meet up with Galbraith that day, but failed to tell Galbraith that the witness was not at the Ross Street residence.

When the witness contacted Galbraith after the shooting and asked why he shot up the house, the witness said Galbraith did not deny doing "the acts" but acknowledged feeling disrespected, according to information in the complaint.

Two relatives of Galbraith who spoke on his behalf Wednesday said he was using drugs and was hanging around the wrong people. Sandmeyer also noted the drug use, telling Mead that drugs had been "a huge issue" in Galbraith's life.

"Youth and substances truly are a recipe for disaster," Sandmeyer said.

Sandmeyer told Mead that his client accepted full responsibility for his actions and has "matured greatly" since the incident.

Galbraith, who appeared in court via video from the Erie County Prison, told Mead that he wished he could erase his actions. He said despite those actions, he was not a monster.

Because of the drugs, "I lost myself," he said.

Maskrey told Mead that there was no explanation for Galbraith's actions. Only by grace was no one injured or killed by those actions, he said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man charged while teen in 2020 shooting sentenced to 5 to 10 years